Benton County partnering with Excellerate Foundation to distribute $8 million in rental relief

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Benton County Judge Barry Moehring announced a collaboration with the Springdale-based Excellerate Foundation on Tuesday to distribute rental relief to county residents.

Benton County received $8,364,838.70 under the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021, which established a new $25 billion federal Emergency Rental Assistance (ERA) program for state, county, and municipal governments with populations over 200,000 people.

Hark at Excellerate Foundation will work with eligible households to connect them to ERA money and other resources, and payment will be made directly to landlords and utility companies on their behalf, according to a release from the county on Tuesday.

To qualify, you must have an annual household income of approximately $60,000 or less depending on family size. Other eligibility requirements apply.

“After a year of sacrifices and hardships, many of our fellow citizens are now facing stark choices about making rent payments, keeping the lights on or putting food on the table,” said Moehring. “By offering rental assistance to those in need, this grant will help many of our fellow citizens persevere through what we all hope will be the last few months of the pandemic. I appreciate our partnership with Excellerate Foundation to make this a solution to one of our most pressing COVID-19 related issues.”

To learn more about eligibility requirements and how to apply for these funds, fill out the contact form on harknwa.com/getconnected or call 2-1-1.