ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — On Friday, June 24, the Supreme Court of the United States reversed the 1973 ruling, Roe v. Wade, causing the power of abortion regulation to revert back to the Arkansas General Assembly.

Prosecuting Attorney for Benton County, Nathan Smith, published a letter Tuesday morning assuring the public he will enforce Act 180 of 2019, which criminalizes the performance of abortions now that the landmark ruling has been reversed.

Smith notes that under new laws, all abortions are now illegal except in the case of saving the mother’s life in a medical emergency.

Performing or attempting to perform an abortion is now an unclassified felony and is subject to up to 10 years in prison and/or a fine of up to $100,000, Smith said. The statute targets those who perform abortions, not the women who obtain them. It also does not criminalize the prescription and use of contraception.

Smith ended his statement by saying, “all healthcare providers should be aware that a violation of this statute will result in arrest and prosecution.”

