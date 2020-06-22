Benton County reports 31 COVID-19 related deaths since May

Northwest Arkansas News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Benton County coroner Daniel Oxford says the county has seen a total of 31 deaths due to COVID-19 since May 22.

The youngest death reported in the county is a 31-year-old Marshallese woman from Springdale who died on June 9. The oldest death reported in the county was a 98-year-old white woman from Bentonville who died May 22.

Twelve women and 19 men have died in Benton County from the virus.

The most recent COVID-19 death 57-year-old Pacific Islander man from Springdale who died on June 20.

Washington County reports 26 COVID-19 related deaths as of Monday.

For a complete list of deaths in Benton County head to the coroners website.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Local News Video

FOX24 Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers