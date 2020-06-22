Benton County reports 31 COVID-19 related deaths since May

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Benton County coroner Daniel Oxford says the county has seen a total of 31 deaths due to COVID-19 since May 22.

The youngest death reported in the county is a 31-year-old Marshallese woman from Springdale who died on June 9. The oldest death reported in the county was a 98-year-old white woman from Bentonville who died May 22.

Twelve women and 19 men have died in Benton County from the virus.

The most recent COVID-19 death 57-year-old Pacific Islander man from Springdale who died on June 20.

Washington County reports 26 COVID-19 related deaths as of Monday.

For a complete list of deaths in Benton County head to the coroners website.