Benton County reports six deaths due to COVID-19

Northwest Arkansas News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Google Maps

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Benton County coroner Daniel Oxford says the county is now reporting six deaths from COVID-19 in the county since May 22.

Oxford said the most recent death was a 59-year-old Marshallese man from Rogers who died June 2.

A 62-year-old Hispanic man from Rogers died May 29 and a 92-year-old white woman from Springdale died the same day.

On May 28, a 71-year-old white man from Bentonville succumb to the virus on the same day a 44-year-old Marshallese man from Springdale died.

The first COVID-19 death in Benton County was a 98-year-old white woman from Bentonville on May 22.

Oxford said five people had underlying health conditions, he is waiting on medical records for the most recent death.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements
About Coronavirus
Human Coronavirus Types
References and Links
Latest Announcements
About Coronavirus
Human Coronavirus Types
References and Links

Latest Video

Local News Video

FOX24 Video

Trending Stories

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers