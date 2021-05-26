Benton County residents deemed ineligible for flood assistance

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Department of Emergency Management (ADEM) denied a request for individual assistance in Benton County after the April 28 floods..

According to a release from the county’s communications director on Wednesday, the agency deemed damage assessment and insurance coverage from the late April floods did not meet the criteria for assistance.

Areas of Benton County experienced six to eight inches of rain in a matter of two hours during the April 28 flooding.

Benton County Judge Barry Moehring signed an Emergency Disaster Declaration on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, which allowed the county and affected cities to request assistance from ADEM for uninsured public sector (roads, bridges) damages due to the storm, in an effort to repair structures to pre-flood conditions.

According to the release, if the damage is extensive enough in Benton County and other counties within in the state, Governor Asa Hutchinson could declare a statewide disaster, which, if confirmed by FEMA, could trigger assistance from the federal government.

FEMA visited the county the week of May 24 and continues to collect data for its report, which will determine if Benton County and cities within will receive assistance for damaged infrastructure.

Residents with questions or concerns are asked to call ADEM’s Recovery Branch at (501) 683-6700.