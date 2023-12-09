BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — SMT is proposing to place a battery energy storage facility in two locations in Benton County and some residents feel like this will make their neighborhoods unsafe.

The sites will be placed on Bethlehem Road in Gravette and 20225 Chamber Springs Road in Siloam Springs if Benton County’s planning board approves.

Tim Whittaker lives on Bethlehem Road in Gravette where he says a battery energy storage facility will be placed near his home and he is not happy about it.

“We spent a lot of money building this home and building this property. And this is the first thing we have within a year,” he said.

Whittaker says his wife has multiple sclerosis which is a long-lasting chronic disease of the central nervous system and one of the symptoms is sensory overload.

He says he moved to the area because it was nice and quiet but now, he has concerns about the potential noise levels of the new battery energy storage systems (BESS).

“My wife’s health is more important than anything else,” Whittaker said.

Madison Kienzle, Benton County planning director, says the batteries will be stored in a container to help reduce the surges in the electrical grid.

“When there are peaks in electric consumption and valleys, the purpose of the batteries is to level that out,” she said.

Kienzle says some board members share some safety concerns about the plan.

“It’s not clear at this time the risk that the proposal poses to the community. I know that our Benton County Fire Marshal is doing a lot of research into the subject,” she said.

Danny and Cindy Norton will also have a BESS behind their house on Bethlehem Road.

Cindy says, “I would love to move, but we’re worried that the property value will fall so much that we will not be able to get enough money.”

Like other residents, they are worried the batteries will cause fires or explosions.

“We just feel that the best thing would be is if they go deny this,” Danny said.

The couple started a petition on Change.org to help put a stop to the construction of the battery sites with the help of their daughter, Julie May.

“We want to make sure that there are regulations and stipulations in place that we are not putting these, you know, within so many miles of schools, homes.,” May said.

She says although she doesn’t live in the area anymore, she wants to make sure her parents are safe.

“They’re at home all the time. And so to have to live next to one of these things that is constantly running and operating 24, seven, that just disturbs their peace of mind,” May said.

There will be a meeting on Dec. 20 at 6 pm at the Benton County Administration building.

Kienzle says that day will be the last opportunity to make a decision.

She also says if this plan is approved, it would go into effect immediately.

However, construction will not begin until SMT satisfies outstanding items like a stormwater management permit.