BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/FOX24) — The Benton County Quorum Court’s regular meeting for the month of December started on a somber note Tuesday night.

Judge Barry Moehring asked all in attendance to rise for a moment of silence in honor of fallen Benton County Sheriff’s Detective Paul Newell.

Det. Newell died Saturday morning in a motorcycle crash. He was part of the team escorting a truck carrying wreaths to the Fayetteville National Cemetery for the Wreaths Across America event.

Sheriff Shawn Holloway spoke to the court about how his department is doing.

“Our department is broken right now,” he said. “Detective Newell was a great man, irreplaceable. His legacy will go on. He was an integral part of our agency for many years training just about everyone in some form or fashion in our agency. The things he has taught will live on beyond his years. We’re heartbroken right now…The men and women of the agency, we’ve had tragedies over the past few years but I just ask for prayers for everyone that works there. For me as the lead, when I can visibly see the trauma and the hurt that’s going on, that means there’s a lot more going on than we’re seeing. We thank you for your support.”

Justice of the Peace for District 4, Tom Allen, led the court in prayer. He also mentioned Detective Newell.

“Lord at this time, I’d like to lift up the sheriff’s office and the jail and all the men and women out there because I know they are grieving,” he said during the prayer. “Also we’d like to lift up the family of Detective Newell.”

Newell served with the Benton County Sheriff’s Office for 24 years.

His memorial service is happening on Wednesday, December 28th at 10:30 a.m. at Cross Church in Rogers. It is open to the public. BCSO said Det. Newell will then be buried at the Maysville Cemetery.