BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Benton County sheriff’s deputy died of COVID-19 on November 25.

Deputy Joshua Pierson died Thanksgiving morning after battling COVID-19, his sister said in a GoFundMe post.

Pierson had been hospitalized and on a ventilator prior to losing his battle with the virus.

“He was dedicated, loving, and impactful on people. He had many that cared for him. He served in the army then many years for BCSO,” Pierson’s girlfriend Jess Putman said.