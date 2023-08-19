GRAVETTE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Benton County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing Gravette man.

William T. Boling, 77, has been reported missing since 4:00 Saturday, according to BSCO. Bolin was last seen wearing a blue plaid shirt, jeans, black slip-on shoes, and a blue hat that says “Miller”.

He was last seen at 206 El Paso Street in Gravette. Boling has dementia and is diabetic, according to the City of Gravette.

If you have any information on Boling’s whereabouts, contact BCSO at 479-271-1005.