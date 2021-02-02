Sheriff: Bentonville man turns himself in for capital murder investigation

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Benton County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday a man turned himself in for a homicide Monday evening near Gateway.

The suspect, Glen Thatcher, 44, of Bentonville turned himself over to Deputies following the launch of a homicide investigation.

Glen Thatcher, 44

Thatcher is being held in the Benton County Jail on charges of Capital Murder, pending a bond hearing.

Sheriff’s Deputies received a tip from Bentonville Police Department that a homicide may have occurred Monday evening.

When Deputies arrived on the scene they found the body of Robert Blau, 38, which began the search for a suspect before Thatcher ultimately turned himself in.

This is a developing story. Details are limited at this time. Stay with KNWA/FOX24 News as we learn more.