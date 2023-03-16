UPDATE: 3/17 — The search for two missing kayakers resumed Friday morning. Lt. Shannon Jenkins also confirmed that a kayak and life jacket were found.

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Benton County Sheriff’s Office are looking for a father-son kayaking duo that went missing in the Lost Bridge area of Beaver Lake on March 16.

According to Lt. Shannon Jenkins, the search is on hold due to weather conditions and a lack of visibility.

Jenkins says it will resume on March 17. The sheriff’s office asks any boaters in that area to be cautious and on the lookout for the kayakers.

