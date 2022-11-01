BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Benton County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing pregnant woman last seen in Maysville.

According to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office, Ashley Bush was last seen in the passenger seat of an older model tan truck on the afternoon of October 31 at the intersection of Highway 72 and Highway 43 in Maysville.

Ashley Bush is 5’7″ and is approximately 210 pounds with red hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans and black slip-on shoes. She is 31 weeks pregnant, according to the Facebook post.

The driver was a white woman in her 40s with shoulder-length brown hair who stated her name was, “Lucy.”

Bush met Lucy online when she was looking for a job working from home, according to the Facebook post. Lucy picked Bush up that morning at the Handi-Mart in Maysville to take her to a job interview in Bentonville.

At approximately 3:00 p.m., Bush texted her ride to say she was in Gravette and on her way back to Handi-Mart so he could pick her up.

Lucy and Bush arrived at the intersection near Handi-Mart, turned north onto Highway 43 and continued northbound. Bush has not been seen or heard from since.

If you have any information, please call Detective Susan Matthews at 479-271-1008 extension 3639.