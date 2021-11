BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Benton County Sheriff’s Office offered car seat checks by appointment Saturday.

Deputies certified as car seat technicians were on duty to make sure car seats were properly installed for those who signed up.

Benton County Captain Thomas See says it’s crucial that the car seat be properly installed and fitted to protect children.

Officers encourage anyone who missed the chance to get a check today to contact their local department.