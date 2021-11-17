Benton County Sheriff’s Office, SWAT shutdown road near Avoca

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Benton County Sheriff’s Office and members of the Benton County SWAT team have shut down Walnut Valley Road near Avoca Wednesday morning.

According to Lt. Shannon Jenkins with the Sheriff’s Office, she confirmed SWAT is on the scene but was not able to give any details as to why the road was being shut down.

Walnut Valley Road is just to the east of the Rogers Municipal Airport off U.S. Highway 62 and runs east and west towards Beaver Lake.

The Sheriff’s Office has asked for the public to avoid the area.

