Benton County Sheriff’s Office to stop immigration status checks on misdemeanor detainees

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Benton County Sheriff Shawn Holloway changed his department’s involvement in a federal program.

The department will no longer check the immigration status of people detained on misdemeanor arrests.

The voluntary federal program, called ‘287-G’, allows law enforcement to identify detainees who might be in the country illegally.

People arrested for felonies and violent offenses will still be screened.

The change was made in July to keep families of non-violent offenders together.

