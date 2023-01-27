BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Benton County Sheriff’s Office is warning against a phone call scam that tells callers there is a warrant out for their arrest.

The sheriff’s office posted on Facebook “the telephone numbers change often, but the scams stay close to the same.”

Scammers are reportedly calling area residents saying they are a deputy, sergeant or captain and there is a warrant for the caller’s arrest as they missed jury duty.

Callers are told they must pay money over the phone in order to avoid the situation. BCSO says some scammers are even saying they will meet callers in the sheriff’s office parking lot.

If BCSO has legal business with anyone, they say they will ask the public to come into the office and speak with someone inside.

Authorities say if anyone feels they are being scammed, hang up immediately and call a local law enforcement agency.