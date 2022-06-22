BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Benton County is looking to expand the jail and one way to do that is to put it on the ballot for November.

In a Tuesday night quorum court meeting, members discussed a couple of different options to get it there.

“The jail is a piece of infrastructure just like roads or sewers or parks or anything like that, and we have not been able to keep up. So right now, the jail is significantly overcrowded and will continue to be even more overcrowded as we grow and the jail doesn’t grow to keep up,” said Barry Moehring, Benton County judge.

Supporters of the expansion say an expansion is needed due to the county’s growing population but some say the issue is other things like the county’s bail procedures.

“We think money bail should be preserved for the most extreme cases, and that it should not be the norm because it is so disruptive and it does de-stabilize communities in very many ways,” said Monica Smith, vera institute of justice.

Judge Moehring says voters will decide on the issue during midterms this November.