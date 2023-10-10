BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Best Friends Animal Society in Bentonville is hosting a free vaccine and microchip clinic for the community on Wednesday, October 11 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., according to a press release.

Residents who bring their cats and dogs to the event can have them microchipped and protected with up-to-date vaccines.

The vaccines that will be available include, distemper/DHHP for dogs, HCP for cats, and rabies vaccine.

Advance registration is required for the event. Those interested can register here.

Dogs must be on a leash and cats must be in a carrier or crate, the release said.