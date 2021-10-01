Bentonville announces new Chief of Police

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — After more than 30 applicants, the city of Bentonville announces Captain Ray Shastid has been selected as the new Chief of Police for the Bentonville Police Department.

Captain Shastid currently leads the Operations Division at the Bentonville Police Department and has served the Rogers and Bentonville community for the last 21 years in various law enforcement capacities and leadership positions.

Bentonville Police Chief Ray Shastid assumes the role as Police Chief October 1. | Courtesy: Bentonville Police Department

He has served the Bentonville Police Department since 2003, as a SWAT Team Commander, K9 Handler, Sergeant, Lieutenant and Captain. He also served in the US Marine Corps Reserve as a Platoon Sergeant from 2003 – 2018. He served as a Police Officer for the Rogers Police Department from 2000 – 2003.

“Chief Shastid has demonstrated a career of integrity and exemplary service and we are fortunate to have someone with his level of expertise lead the Bentonville Police Department,” Bentonville Mayor Stephanie Orman said.

Chief Shastid is replacing Chief Jon Simpson who retired from the department on September 30, 2021, finishing a 27-year career with the Bentonville Police Department.

A five-member selection committee was chosen to participate in the interview process. Chief Ray Shastid assumes the role effective October 1, 2021.