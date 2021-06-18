Bentonville Bike Fest kicking off this weekend

Bentonville, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Bentonville Bike Fest kicked off Friday, bringing cycling enthusiasts of all ages to the area.

The event is free, and participants can see free demo bikes, pro-riders showing off their skills and meet a lot of like-minded people.

Some kids at the event gave their thoughts on mountain biking, and as it turns out, they’ve got a good grasp on the physics involved.

“You can go really fast, and when you go downhill, you can just coast”, says 5-year-old Harry.

“All you have to do is get going on the start and then you can stop pedaling and go, that’s all you have to do”, says 8-year-old Jackson.

The festival continues through this Sunday, June 20.