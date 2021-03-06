Bentonville Bomb Squad responds to suspicious package at Dollar General in Lowell

Northwest Arkansas News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A close-up photo of police lights by night

LOWELL, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — At around 9:00 a.m. Saturday morning, Lowell Police Department received calls about a package with an alarm sounding from inside at Dollar General, located at 106 N. Bloomington.

Officers arrived at the Dollar General as employees were already evacuating customers.

Other businesses in the area were also evacuated and officers secured the store’s parking lot.

The Bentonville Police Department – Bomb Squad Division was requested and responded to the scene. The Lowell Fire Department responded and staged in case they were needed.

At almost 10:30 the bomb squad determined the packages were safe and staff were allowed back into the store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers