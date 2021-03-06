Bentonville Bomb Squad responds to suspicious package at Dollar General in Lowell

LOWELL, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — At around 9:00 a.m. Saturday morning, Lowell Police Department received calls about a package with an alarm sounding from inside at Dollar General, located at 106 N. Bloomington.

Officers arrived at the Dollar General as employees were already evacuating customers.

Other businesses in the area were also evacuated and officers secured the store’s parking lot.

The Bentonville Police Department – Bomb Squad Division was requested and responded to the scene. The Lowell Fire Department responded and staged in case they were needed.

At almost 10:30 the bomb squad determined the packages were safe and staff were allowed back into the store.