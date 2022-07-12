Revisions to the pricing standards come after a traveler spotted the exorbitantly priced beer at LaGuardia airport in 2021. (Getty Images)

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Bentonville Brewing Co. announced Tuesday it will support the national nonprofit Soldiers’ Angels through the “Hops for Heroes” campaign which invites craft breweries of all sizes to brew a custom recipe.

The announcement marks the 14th craft beer company to collaborate on this year’s Hops for Heroes campaign, which helps fund Soldiers’ Angels’ national and international support programs.

“We are very excited about this beer!,” said Bentonville Brewing Co. COO Katie Boykin. “We have several veteran members of our staff in various departments who are going to be pitching in on the brew day and feel very close to this project.”

Bentonville Brewing Co. plans to tap the new recipe on Veterans Day, Nov. 11. All proceeds will be donated to Soldiers’ Angels to support its programs benefitting U.S. service members, veterans and their families.

For more information about this year’s campaign, visit SoldiersAngels.org/HopsForHeroes.