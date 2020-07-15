Bentonville City Council pass mask ordinance effective immediately

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Bentonville City Council members unanimously pass a mask ordinance.

The ordinance requires people to wear face coverings according to the Arkansas Department of Health guidelines.

This is just now coming in as the city hosts a committee meeting.

People who chose to not wear a mask at a business that requires a face covering should be asked to leave or put one on.

Council leaders say this ordiance shows their support for business owners.

“This is not a mandate this is simply affirmation of what companies have a right to do in their private business in their private right as a business owner to enforce the rules in which they wish to do,” councilmember Bill Burckart said.

The ordinance is effective immediately.

