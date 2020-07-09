Bentonville extends deadline for online vs. in-person schooling

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson announced today he will delay the start of school until the week of August 24.
Parents & Guardians,
Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson announced today he will delay the start of school until the week of August 24. The exact start date must now be approved by the Bentonville Board of Education, and we will share that with you as soon as we can. However, we can extend the deadline for your family to choose Blended Learning or Virtual School. The new deadline is now 11:59 p.m. on July 22. It’s our hope this extension will allow you to carefully consider your decision knowing whether face coverings will be required while on campus this fall. If you do not wish to change your initial response, no action is needed from you. We will accept the final response we receive from your family.
This is an extraordinarily fluid situation, and we may experience additional changes yet again, but we continue to move forward planning for 2020. With your partnership, this will be a wonderful year, and we look forward to welcoming your student.Dr. Debbie Jones, Bentonville Schools