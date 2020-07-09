Bentonville extends deadline for online vs. in-person schooling

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson announced today he will delay the start of school until the week of August 24.

The exact start date must now be approved by the Bentonville Board of Education. However, the deadline for families to choose Blended Learning or Virtual School has been extended.

The new deadline is now 11:59 p.m. on July 22.

If you do not want to change your initial response, no action is needed.

Read the entire response from Superintendent Dr. Debbie Jones below.