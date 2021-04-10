Bentonville Farmers Market reopens following months-long closure

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — One Northwest Arkansas farmers market returns for the 2021 season.

The Bentonville Farmers Market opened on the square for the first time since the pandemic began.

Although it was a chilly start to the season, vendors and shoppers were still excited to once again be back on the square.

“It’s great to be back on the square. It’s historic for the market, we’ve been on the square for almost 50 years, or over 50 years, it feels good to be home,” said Stephanie Marpe, Market Manager for Downtown Bentonville.

Officials say following COVID-19 guidelines is strongly encouraged.

If you are considered a high-risk shopper, you can visit the market between 7:30 to 8:30 every Saturday morning.

There is also a Thursday farmers market, where you can order fresh, local produce, meats, and more online through the Bentonville Farmers Market app.