Bentonville Farmers Market reopens following months-long closure

Northwest Arkansas News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — One Northwest Arkansas farmers market returns for the 2021 season.

The Bentonville Farmers Market opened on the square for the first time since the pandemic began.

Although it was a chilly start to the season, vendors and shoppers were still excited to once again be back on the square.

“It’s great to be back on the square. It’s historic for the market, we’ve been on the square for almost 50 years, or over 50 years, it feels good to be home,” said Stephanie Marpe, Market Manager for Downtown Bentonville.

Officials say following COVID-19 guidelines is strongly encouraged.

If you are considered a high-risk shopper, you can visit the market between 7:30 to 8:30 every Saturday morning.

There is also a Thursday farmers market, where you can order fresh, local produce, meats, and more online through the Bentonville Farmers Market app.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter