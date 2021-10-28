Bentonville Farmers Market tops $1 million in sales, shifts to off-season virtual market

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Bentonville Farmers Market hit a record-breaking $1,164,492 in sales for the 2021 season, according to a release from Downtown Bentonville Inc.

The market is held each Saturday from April through October, with the final market of the year scheduled for Saturday, October 30.

As the downtown weekly market season ends, efforts will shift to support use of the Virtual Bentonville Farmers Market, a year-round option for shoppers to purchase fresh vegetables, local meats, and artisanal goods through a website or smartphone app, according to the press release.

It’s a modern customer experience, and we’ve noticed that our customers purchase more when they shop virtually. We also see a spike in orders placed during the fall and winter months. It’s a great way for our community to support our local farmers and growers year-round and gain weekly access to healthy, locally grown food. Stephanie Marpe, Bentonville Farmers Market Manager

Customers can browse local goods on the web or in the mobile app, fill a digital cart, check out in a single translation, and then pick up their goods on Thursdays from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. in a designated area at 102 E. Central Avenue.

The Virtual Bentonville Farmers Market can be accessed online at https://sourcewhatsgood.com.