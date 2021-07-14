Bentonville Farmers Market wins $5,000 national contest, plans to distribute winnings to shoppers

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Bentonville Farmers Market won a $5,000 cash prize from Milwaukee-based grain company Bob’s Red Mill and plans to redistribute a portion of the money to farmers market shoppers.

The “Farmers Market Forever” contest encouraged people to nominate their favorite farmers markets to receive the $5000, and, thanks to the help of local supporters, the Bentonville Farmers Market was one of five markets selected among 2,400 total entries.

Downtown Bentonville Inc. says it plans to use a portion of the money to reinvest in the farmers, makers, and vendors that “make the Bentonville Farmers Market a lively, vibrant, inclusive community event on Thursdays and Saturdays.”

A Shop the Block-style cash giveaway is planned for Saturday, October 9.

The nonprofit previously hosted Shop the Block events, which offered $30 to registered shoppers to spend in downtown business, restaurants, and shops.

To stay up-to-date on Shop the Market registration opportunities, follow facebook.com/downtownbentonville.

The Bentonville Farmers Market is held on Thursday evenings from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m .and Saturday mornings from 7:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. from April through October.