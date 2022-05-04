BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Bentonville Film Festival unveiled its competition jury for the 2022 festival Wednesday that will take place in person on June 22-26 and virtually from June 22 to July 3.

The group of jurors is composed of award-winning producers, directors, actors and authors, including actor Yolonda Ross, film and television producer Bird Runningwater, actor Shohreh Aghdashloo, and writer and filmmaker Justine Bateman, among others.

The full list of jury members is as follows:

Narrative Jury: Bird Runningwater, Shrihari Sathe, and Yolonda Ross.

Documentary Jury: Karin Chien, Isabel Bethencourt, Shohreh Aghdashloo.

Episodic Jury: Effie Brown, Kitao Sakurai, Liz Cardenas.

Shorts Jury: Justine Bateman, JLove Calderon, Alex Schmider.

“When we choose our collaborators, it is just as important as when we choose our programming that we accurately represent our core mission and values. We are so proud that this year’s distinguished group of jurors mirror the world we live in and they all do their part to make our screens do the same,” said Wendy Guerrero, president of Bentonville Film Festival.

The complete festival program will be announced later this month.

