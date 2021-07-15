Bentonville Film Festival announces 30th anniversary screening of Thelma & Louise

Northwest Arkansas News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The 2021 Bentonville Film Festival will include an anniversary screening of Thelma & Louise at 112 Drive-In theater located in Fayetteville.

According to Bentonville Film Foundation’s website, the screening will take place at the 112 Drive-In on Tuesday, August 3, followed by an exclusive conversation with the film’s star and Festival Chair, Academy Award® winner Geena Davis and Academy Award®-winning screenwriter Callie Khouri.

The film, which first premiered in 1991, is an empowering tribute to trailblazing women.

“We are proud to offer audiences an inspirational line up celebrating diversity and inclusion on screen and behind the camera, to demonstrate the power of intersectional equity in entertainment media. Through our unique inclusion qualifiers, we are giving voice to directors who are  71% Female, 75% BIPOC or AAPI and 33% LGBTQIA+,” said Geena Davis, Bentonville Film Festival Chair. “We were excited last year to see our audience grow globally as a result of our virtual component. Come to our Festival this year, in person or virtually, and be transported into stories that can change the world,” said Davis.

The Bentonville Film Festival is an annual Festival and globally recognized platform amplifying female, non-binary, LGBTQIA+, BIPOC, and people with disabilities’ voices in entertainment.

For a complete list of projects confirmed for the 2021 Bentonville Film Festival competition, visit the website located here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers