BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — High school and college students will have the opportunity to attend the upcoming Bentonville Film Festival free of charge, the BFFoundation announced Thursday.

The weeklong event will feature spotlight films, competition films, panels, and discussions with Chairwoman Geena Davis and other marquee talents, community events, and more. Students are invited to bring their IDs and come out to watch film screenings, partake in community events and enjoy free food and beverages, all free of charge.

The festivities are set to kick off on Tuesday, June 21 with a guided public art ride followed by a happy hour at Thaden. Interested students can register for the event here.

BFF says the fun will continue all week with an abundance of screenings throughout Bentonville, including the world premiere of “The Seven Faces of Jane” on Wednesday, June 22. Throughout the week, there will also be panel discussions, Q&As, and special script readings by Geena & Friends.

Toward the end of the festival on Friday, June 24, the community will come together for the 10th anniversary of “The Hunger Games.” The celebration will include a photo booth and giveaways, a Q&A with Geena Davis and “The Hunger Games” director Nina Jacobson, and a screening of film at the Momentary’s outdoor theater.

The public is invited to the awards ceremony taking place at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 25, followed by an afterparty at the Meteor Guitar Gallery. On Sunday, June 26, Bentonville Film Festival will wrap up the week with a preview of “Where the Crawdads Sing,” followed by a Q&A with author Delia Owens.

General admission tickets and passes can be purchased here. Each day, there will be a free outdoor movie series, open to the public, at the Momentary festival village with DJ sets between films. For a map of the festival grounds, information on the daily festival village activities, and a schedule of all events, visit bentonvillefilm.org.

The full festival will run from June 22-26.