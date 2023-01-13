BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A former Northwest Arkansas finance manager was sentenced to prison Thursday, Jan. 12 for tax evasion.

According to a press release, Stephen H. Heilmann, of Bentonville, was sentenced to five months in prison, followed by five months of home confinement for fraudulently claiming various amounts of dependents with his employer to reduce his tax withholding rate. He was also ordered to pay $94,834 in restitution to the IRS.

Court documents and statements show Heilmann worked as a finance manager at multiple car dealerships from 2012-2020 in the area. He reportedly earned an average annual income of over $185,000.

On at least four occasions between 2017 and 2019, while working at a particular car dealership, Heilmann accessed the dealership’s online payroll platform and altered his tax withholding rate by claiming dependents he did not have, according to documents. As a result, the dealership withheld less tax from his wages than was due to the IRS.

Heilmann pleaded guilty last year and as part of his plea, he admitted he did don’t file any federal income tax returns for 2012-2020. In total, the release says he failed to pay $94,834 in income taxes, which he now owes.

IRS-Criminal Investigation is investigating the case. Trials Attorney Isaiah Boyd III and Gregory E. Tortella of the Tax Division are prosecuting the case.