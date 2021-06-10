Bentonville First Friday returns to downtown

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Over in downtown Bentonville, the community came together for a big block party!

Bentonville’s First Friday was in full swing on June 4.

Aside from the live music and local food vendors, trial biking 9-time world champion Kenney Belaey came all the way from Belgium to shred some tread for the crowd and promote the upcoming Bentonville Bike Fest.

Belaey tells us he wants his show to inspire young bikers.

“I remember as a kid that I was at a trial show so a professional was doing what I do, and that changed my whole life,” Belaey said. “I saw that, and that’s what I wanted to become and that’s what I worked hard for my entire life.”

“I do my own biking a lot so he inspires me to do more tricks and learn new stuff,” 12-year-old Kelton Purifoy said.

The Bentonville Bike Fest is the weekend of June 18 and the next First Friday celebration is July 2.