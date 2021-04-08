Bentonville first grader makes ‘Today’ show appearance

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Ask and you shall receive….that old adage proved true for a Bentonville first grader.

Kamryn Gardner, a first grader at Bentonville’s Evening Star Elementary, recently used a persuasive letter assignment to contact Old Navy and ask the retailer to create girls’ jeans with real front pockets.

Bentonville Schools

“Dear Old Navy

I do not like that the front pockets of the girls jeans are fake. I want front pockets because I want to put my hands in them. I also would like to put things in them. Would you consider making girls jeans with front pockets that are not fake. Thank you for reading my request,” Kamryn wrote.

After Old Navy responded, thanking Kamryn for her feedback and gifting her with four pairs of jean pants and shorts with real pockets, the school posted the story to Facebook, and it has since gained national attention, with women across the country relating to Kamryn’s request.

Bentonville Schools

Bentonville Schools

The 7-year-old joined the TODAY Show on Thursday alongside her parents, Kimberly and Brandon.

Watch the video above for the full interview with Kamryn on the TODAY Show!