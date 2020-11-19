Bentonville flips switch on Lighting of the Square without ceremony, cites COVID-19

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Another favorite season tradition brought the holiday cheer to Downtown Bentonville’s Lighting of the Square Wednesday evening with an unexpected surprise.

Downtown Bentonville Inc. and Bentonville parks and recreation decided to flip the switch without a public ceremony due to COVID-19 concerns.

David Wright, director of Bentonville parks and recreation said the city would have loved to gather for a ceremony but it was safer for everyone to turn on the lights without the crowds.

Wright said patrons attending the square should follow Arkansas Department of Health guidelines and maintain social distancing.

The city is encouraging everyone who gets out to see the twinkling lights to follow the COVID-19 Center for Disease Control and Prevention and state guidelines when attending the square.

There are over 22 miles of lights covering the area city square.

Workers started setting up lights in September.

The lights will remain on nightly until just after the first of the year.

For the Arkansas Department of Health’s latest COVID-19 latest guidance can be found here.