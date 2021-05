BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Bentonville school officials announced Saturday morning that Bentonville High School’s commencement ceremony is rescheduled due to rain in the area.

The ceremony has been pushed back to a 4:00 p.m. start time Saturday, May 15, with gates opening to guests at 3:00 p.m.

“Thank you for your grace as we work to make this day special for the Class of 2021,” Bentonville Schools Communication Director Leslee Wright said.