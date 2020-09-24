Bentonville high school students given 2-week ‘home permit’ option due to COVID-19 concerns

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — High school students at Bentonville Schools were offered the opportunity to work from home for two weeks due to COVID-19 concerns, the district announced in a letter to parents on Thursday.

“I want to notify you, while the positive COVID cases in our high schools remain low, we have identified a case of possible community spread of COVID-19 among high school students,” wrote superintendent Dr. Debbie Jones in a letter addressed to parents/guardians.

Teachers will continue to teach blended school or face-to-face for those continuing in the traditional classroom. Assignments will be uploaded to Google Classroom but will not be provided in the form of recorded live lessons, according to the letter.

The first home permit option will begin on Monday, September 28 for grades 9 to 12 only and will be effective for the following two weeks.

“Should the need for this option continue, you will have the ability to reapply for an additional two week home permit, and placement will be based upon your child’s successful completion of assigned work,” the letter states.

Students working from home can still visit campus for AAA sports activity classes and practices.

“We are monitoring all grade levels and campuses. At this time, this option is not necessary at our other grade levels,” Jones said.