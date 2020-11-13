Bentonville high schools going virtual due to COVID-19

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Two high schools in Bentonville will be going virtual for two weeks — starting Monday, November 16 — due to COVID-19 issues, according to a letter sent to parents on Friday.

Students at Bentonville West High School and Bentonville High School will transition to virtual learning until Monday, November 30 because of “an increase in COVID-19 positive tests and quarantines in grades 9-12,” according to the letter from Bentonville Schools superintendent Dr. Debbie Jones.

A cyber cafe is available on each campus for students who did not have reliable internet access to work in a socially-distanced setting, Jones said.

Students will sign on for each class period according to the schedule posted for school closures.