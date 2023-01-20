BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Travel back in time and get a first-hand look at Bentonville’s 150 years of history while attending the Bentonville History Museum’s Grand Opening Saturday, Jan. 21.

When you walk through the Bentonville History Museum, you’re taking a trip back in time through the city’s native heritage, pioneer settlements, and modern-day innovations.

The nonprofit museum is located in an old train depot and is filled with items donated by the community. The executive director, Rebekah Lopez, said she loves seeing people relate to each display’s story.

Those who’ve lived in the city for some time might even recognize a familiar face in its collection of Bentonville yearbooks or find a family name on one of the artifacts. Although everyone will walk away with something new, as stories of infamous bank robberies, apple farmers, and civil rights activists are displayed throughout the museum.

“I think what’s really important about this space, is that the people that are coming in, maybe haven’t lived here before and they can feel a sense of home and feel a sense of community when they see these things,” said Lopez.

If you have items or stories you’d like to share, Lopez said she would love to add a piece of your history to the museum.

The Grand Opening will be from 1-4 p.m. and will include a ribbon cutting and speech from Bentonville’s mayor. The Bentonville History Museum is located at 416 S Main St.