BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The City of Bentonville hosted a “State of the City” presentation at the city community center Thursday night.

The event featured community leaders and volunteers highlighting the things that make Bentonville stand apart from other cities.

Debbie Griffin, director of administration for the City, spoke on this matter, saying “We used to be known as the home of Walmart, which is a tremendous honor, but now people know us for being the home to Crystal Bridges, the Momentary, the other world class museums, the cycling, the art, the culinary. So this was an opportunity to kind of highlight all of those and also recognize those in our community who volunteer and serve on our boards behind the scenes that make things happen in our community.”

The City said it is hoping to make the event an annual occurence.