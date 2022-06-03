BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Northwest Arkansans got a chance Thursday to learn about Ukrainian culture as well as the humanitarian efforts taking place at the Ukraine-Poland border in an activity at the Bentonville Public Library.

One local student made a piece of art that he says represents what Ukrainians want right now.

“I put a peace symbol on the O because it says “peace” because we’re giving it out to Ukraine,” said fifth-grader Connor Willis.

The artwork the kids made will be sent to humanitarian centers in Ukraine and throughout the rest of Europe.