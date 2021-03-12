Bentonville long-term street closure — SE 5th St. & SE “P” St.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The City of Bentonville has a year-long construction project beginning Monday, March 15, 2021, at 8 a.m.

SE 5th Street, between SE Martin Luther King, Jr. Parkway and SE “J” Street, and SE “P” Street, between SE 5th Street and SE 8th Street, will be closed for construction with an expected reopening date of Wednesday, March 31, 2022.

DETOUR SIGNS WILL BE IN PLACE

Weather could delay construction.

Questions? Contact Tony Davis, Street Manager with the City of Bentonville, at (479) 271-3130.