BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Bentonville man is dead after he was hit by a car on Saturday, according to a crash report.

Nathaniel Foster, 29, was crossing Southwest Regional Airport Boulevard near Southwest Eden Brooke Street just after 8 p.m. on Saturday when a 2008 Toyota 4Runner hit him while traveling eastbound, the report said.

Foster was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died. No other injuries were reported.

The conditions were clear and the road was dry, according to the report.