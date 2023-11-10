SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Bentonville man is dead after a single-vehicle accident that took place on Thursday night, according to a crash report.

Tyrell Hopson, 44, was driving northbound on Interstate 49 near mile marker 77 in a 2019 Hyundai just after 9:40 p.m. when his vehicle ran off the roadway to the left side and struck a concrete barrier.

Hopson’s vehicle then crossed all lanes of traffic and ran off the roadway to the right before coming to rest in a ditch, according to the report.

Hopson was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.

No further information was given.