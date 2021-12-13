Bentonville man home recovering after fall while setting up annual Christmas display

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Bentonville man known for his yearly family Christmas light display is at home recovering after an accident that left him in the ICU for nearly a month.

Mark Valentine and his family decorate their house for the holidays every year to raise money for multiple sclerosis research, but this year they could use a little help of their own.

Valentine fell off an 18-foot ladder while hanging a wreath for the light display and was rushed to the hospital with 10 broken ribs and a collapsed lung.

After almost a month in the hospital, he said glad to be home but he is looking forward to being able to get back to meeting those who are visiting their Bentonville Heart Lites display.

“This weekend I was just trying to stay in the house and kind of be quiet and I’m not even having visitors just to try to start getting my strength back. I’m hoping that next weekend and Christmas weekend, we’ll actually be able to be out and talk to visitors while the display is running,” Valentine said.

Now, a GoFundMe page has raised over $33,000 to help cover the cost of medical expenses.

This year was already scheduled to be the display’s last run due to how quickly it’s expanded, but with the outpouring of support from the community it’s become one to remember.

“I just want to thank everybody for their support and their love,” said Mark’s wife Crystal. “The prayers, everything has been a true blessing.”

The Bentonville Heart Lites will be open until New Year’s Eve from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 5:30 to 10:30 Friday and Saturday.