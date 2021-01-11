Bentonville man shot, killed by police early Sunday during confrontation; 3 officers placed on paid leave

UPDATE: The three officers involved in the incident have been identified and placed on paid administrative leave, according to the Bentonville Police Department.

Sgt. Brent Farrer, Officer Kyle Putnam and Officer Tyler Sharp have been on leave since the event occurred. The three officers will remain on leave until the conclusion of the Arkansas State Police investigation.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/ KFTA) — A Bentonville man is dead following an early morning officer-involved shooting on Sunday, (Jan. 10).

According to a press release, officers were called to a home in the 700 block of NW 6th Street around 3:18 a.m. surrounding a domestic disturbance involving a husband, wife, their two young children, and the husband’s parents.

Officer-Involved shooting, 700 Block of NW 6th Street, Bentonville. (Samantha Boyd/ KNWA-TV)

The suspect identified as a 37-year-old Brian Williams was determined by police to be the aggressor in the incident and had reportedly seriously injured his father who was treated on the scene by EMS and had to be taken to an area hospital. Police also determined that Williams’ wife and children were in “extreme and immediate danger of serious injury or death”.

Officers report that they attempted to make contact inside the home but were not able to, adding that furniture had been used to barricade doors of the home. Eventually, officers were able to open the front door and see inside the home.

Just after 3:30 a.m., Williams came out of the home and reportedly charged officers with a large kitchen type knife. Three of the officers fired at Williams and immediately rendered aid until EMS could return to the home. He later died at an area hospital.

No officers were injured in the incident. The Arkansas State Police will now investigate the deadly officer-involved shooting.

This is a developing story, be sure to stay with KNWA News for additional updates.