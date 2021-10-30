Bentonville Museum of Native American History celebrates Día de los Muertos

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The city of Bentonville celebrated Día de los Muertos Saturday.

The Museum of Native American History hosted the event.

Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, is a two-day holiday in Hispanic cultures.

People remember and celebrate loved ones who have died.

At Saturday’s event in Bentonville, people got to eat at various Mexican food trucks and participate in traditional dancing.

“It’s very nice to remember our loved ones that passed away. In a good way, no crying. Only remember them as the beautiful person they were,” said Lourdes Valverde, Principal Organizer of the event.

In addition, those who came out got to see the Disney movie about Día de los Muertos, Coco, as well as bilingual plays like La Tortuga and The Hare.