Bentonville Museum of Native American History hosts Cherokee language class

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Museum of Native American History hosted a Cherokee language class Saturday with University of Arkansas Cherokee Instructor Lawrence Panther.

Panther is a citizen of the Cherokee Nation of Oklahoma and is a fluent speaker and self-taught in the Cherokee written language.

Saturday’s class built upon the principles taught during the first part of Panther’s Cherokee language program, which is available on the museum’s Facebook live page.

The class will also be recorded and put on the museum’s YouTube channel and website for those who were unable to attend.