BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — On Wednesday and Thursday, Bentonville’s Village on the Park hosted a lemonade stand fundraiser to help bring awareness and donate money towards the Alzheimer’s Awareness Association.

On the longest day of the year, Village on the Park employees and volunteers decided to join the nationwide fight against the darkness of Alzheimer’s. The organization chose to give back to the community by hosting a lemonade stand for the cause.

The stand was full of refreshing ice cold cups of freshly squeezed lemonade, strawberry lemonade, Arnold Palmer’s, sweet tea and pretzels with cheese.

For some, they wanted people to come out and help support the cause, for Life Enrichment Director, Johnee Andre, she hoped that the community would take the opportunity to come out and learn about the cause.

“So I think it’s just important to come together as a community because it is a disease and it’s very real. You know, not everyone gets to see it day to day,” said Andre.

Move-in coordinator Jennifer Johnson, says that from her own experience, it has given her a different view of the impact of Alzheimer’s.

“It makes a huge difference. Being in this setting, it allows you to see how much of a difference Alzheimer’s and Alzheimer’s awareness is,” said Johnson.