Bentonville PD: arrest screaming man on SE Walton

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Bentonville Police Department received a report of a person walking around in the parking lot of the Waffle House on SE Walton screaming at people on Thursday afternoon, April 8, 2021.



The suspect told an employee he was going to “shoot you guys up” and made gestures as if he were armed, according to police.

Another business, the Econolodge, called police and said the same man had been screaming at that location, according to a Bentonville police statement.



Several officers were on scene and eventually found the man under the I-49 overpass.



Police stated, “due to the nature of the call the suspect was held at gunpoint and given verbal commands. He did not respond to the officer’s commands and was eventually approached on foot and taken into custody while standing. No force was used in the arrest and there were no injuries. The suspect was found to be unarmed.”

Shawn M. Carter, 29, is at the Benton County Detention Center awaiting bond and a probable cause hearing. Offenses committed by Carter include first-degree terroristic threatening, public intoxication, disorderly conduct and possession of a controlled substance, according to Bentonville police.