Bentonville PD identifies victims of June 3 housefire

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Police have released the identities of the two people who died in a house fire in Bentonville earlier this month.

Reyna Escobar, 42, and Daniel Han, 39 both died in the fire. Investigators say they are still working to determine both of their causes of death.

Police believe they were in a dating relationship.

One body was found in the garage with an apparent self-inflicted gun shot wound. That body was identified as Han.

Investigators found Escobar’s body on the second floor with severe burns.

Police believe the house was intentionally set on fire.